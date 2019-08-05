NEWS
Gov Emmanuel Receives Excellence Recognition From U.S. Congress
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State Mr. Udom Emmanuel has been honoured by the United States Congress for his industrialisation policy in the State.
The award was presented to the Governor by Senior Chief Deputy Whip of the United States House of Representatives and an influential member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee during the 32nd Annual Convention of Akwa Ibom Association of Nigeria (AKISAN), USA Inc, 2019, which took place at the Houston Marriott Westchase, Houston Texas, over the weekend.
The award was received on behalf of the Governor by the Secretary to the State Government Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson who is currently the U.S. Representative for Texas’ 18th Congressional District currently serving in her 13th term in the House, appreciated the efforts of the Governor for turning Akwa Ibom State into an industrial hub and a destination of choice for investors.
Delivering her speech, she also appreciated the President of AKISAN, Lady Margaret Itauma for putting together such a great congregation of persons with one mind, “As the founder of Nigerian Caucus in the State Congress fighting for Nigerians in the United States, I encourage all of you living in the US to fill out your Census forms because one who is not counted is not here and he’s not heard”, she added.
She extended the warm greetings from the United States Congress to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, describing him as a Leader and an agent of change who has turned Akwa Ibom State around and added that Governor Emmanuel is a remarkable example of capacity in democracy, prosperity, peace and opportunity for all.
Responding, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem representing the Governor, appreciated the United States Congress for the support and lauded Congresswoman Lee for championing the cause of Africans, Nigerians and Akwa Ibomites in particular.
Dr Ekuwem stated that the Government looks forward to a sustaining the relationship the States enjoys with the US Government, being home to the leading U.S oil giant- Excon Mobil.
