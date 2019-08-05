NEWS
Lagos Assembly To Ratify Cabinet Nominees
The Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Adhoc Committee on screening of cabinet nominees recently submitted the Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Rotimi Abiru, has said that after completion of screening of 25 nominees, the onus lies on the general House to take a final decision.
Abiru made this remark at the weekend while fielding questions from Journalists after completion of screening of last batch of seven Commissioners and Special Advisers by ad-hoc committee set up by Lagos state House of Assembly.
The last batch of nominees screened include: Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, Fredric Abimbola, Oladiende, Mr. Afolabi Aantayo, Gbolahan Lawal, Idris Salako, Femi George and Bisola Olusanya.
The Chairman also noted that most of the nominees responded brilliantly to the questions asked but that the general house will take the final decision after submission of report of the adhoc committee.
Although few of the nominees could not answer the questions appropriately he said that the general response was fair.
Abiru however stated that the final decision will not be far from the report of the adhoc committee.
On the second list of Commissioners and Special Advisers expected from the governor, Abiru posited that the House will follow due process as soon as the list is submitted.
MOST READ
Lagos Assembly To Ratify Cabinet Nominees
Sanwo-Olu Turns Campaign Offices To Citizens Centres
Immigration Begins e-Registration Of Foreigners In Lagos
‘No Disharmony Between Obaseki, Family’
Gov Emmanuel Congratulates New A/Ibom NUJ Chairman
Edo Assembly: NASS Resolution Undermines Edo’s Sovereignty – Oyegun
NASS’ Stand On Edo Assembly Commendable – Ayiri
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS11 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS11 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- OPINION16 hours ago
Good Governance: As Seyi Makinde Marches On…
- ISSUES16 hours ago
TETFUND Relives Hope For Relevant Education
- NEWS17 hours ago
Plateau By-election: Gov. Lalong Congratulates Winner
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Inside Senate’s Bow And Go Brouhaha
- NEWS2 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package