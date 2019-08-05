Lagos Assembly To Ratify Cabinet Nominees

The Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Adhoc Committee on screening of cabinet nominees recently submitted the Assembly by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Rotimi Abiru, has said that after completion of screening of 25 nominees, the onus lies on the general House to take a final decision.

Abiru made this remark at the weekend while fielding questions from Journalists after completion of screening of last batch of seven Commissioners and Special Advisers by ad-hoc committee set up by Lagos state House of Assembly.

The last batch of nominees screened include: Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, Fredric Abimbola, Oladiende, Mr. Afolabi Aantayo, Gbolahan Lawal, Idris Salako, Femi George and Bisola Olusanya.

The Chairman also noted that most of the nominees responded brilliantly to the questions asked but that the general house will take the final decision after submission of report of the adhoc committee.

Although few of the nominees could not answer the questions appropriately he said that the general response was fair.

Abiru however stated that the final decision will not be far from the report of the adhoc committee.

On the second list of Commissioners and Special Advisers expected from the governor, Abiru posited that the House will follow due process as soon as the list is submitted.