Nigerian Embassy In Berlin Hosts First Cultural Day

About few weeks ago, the Nigerian embassy in Berlin hosted the first Nigerian cultural day, the director general, NTDC, Folorunsho Coker was invited and he confirmed that it was a huge success. “Sponsorship was gotten, Nigerian artistes, drawing, painting, Nigerian food, books and music to project a positive image of Nigeria to the Germans in Berlin. In the audience where all sorts of people in the creative industry, government, investors, curators from museums etc.

“We are thinking of doing an Afrobeats festival in October, we are considering it will be all about Afrobeat, Nigerian flavor, Nigerian food. A large percentage of Germans don’t know about Nigeria and vise versa, unless we project our culture and heritage into that space in diaspora, we will always be ignorant of each other, Berlin in the cultural capital of Germany and there is so much good space for us to occupy with what is good about Nigeria.

Talking about projecting Nigeria’s positive image, the NTDC boss stated that Google Nigeria was launched last week. “we have had a close relationship with Google arts and culture, to see both YouTube and Google come to Nigeria and engage our creative industry in such a positive manner that they are helping to promote our indigenous talents, I think it is the beginning of the exponential explosion of the creative industry of Nigeria on the global stage, they are looking for up and coming artists in a variety of ways through YouTube, Google arts and culture to capture what they are doing and promote them on a global platform. Be it music, food, arts etc that global ecosystem is where we normally don’t push positive things about Nigeria into and we have a great opportunity to push it. It is such opportunities that becomes employment, the employment becomes income and out of such incomes that we get taxation back.

“One of the most important thing is that technology is helping us to preserve our culture and heritage. If you capture the Osun Oshogbo, the Durban etc, if they are captured properly in very high resolution and put it on internet, generation’s unborn will see what it is.We have to use this opportunity to digitize and keep it for posterity. It will get to a point where all the museums in the world will be curated digitally, which is what will help us preserve our culture and also project what we are to the rest of the world.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), tourism related activities is responsible for about 35% of GDP and 20% of new employment in the Nigerian industry, meaning transportation, hospitality and entertainment related industries produce such new employments.

Coker further stated that the benefit of packaging in tourism is not new. “we have been enjoying it, we know it but we have not been doing it. Is there a relationship between the Hilton for instance and airlines that says with the number of people flying into Abuja everyday, you can even add uber to it, this can be a package? What about night buses and hostels is their a package? There is the need for us to create packages that are easy.