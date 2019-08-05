RevolutionNow: NANS Urge PMB On More Welfare Programmes, Slam Group

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency to come up with more social intervention programmes as a way to curb the current restiveness in the society.

The body further slammed the proponents of the ‘Revolution Now’ movement, saying that their call was akin to a coup detat against a democratic government.

Addressing s a press conference in Abuja, Zonal Coordinator, NANS Zone A, Comrade Umar Farouk Lawal while describing this as unacceptable, however praised the Department of State Services (DSS) for their prompt response even as they urged other security agencies to emulate the agency.

“For us, there will be no compromise when it comes to putting the nation first over and above any other consideration, it is Nigeria first and Nigeria always.

“It is without doubt that our nation is going through series of challenges ranges from insurgency, banditry to armed robbery and kidnapping resultiung from many years of misgovernance but calling for revolution is akin to coup d’etat against a legitimate government of Nigeria. It is call for chaos and civil unrest to topple the duly democratically elected Muhammadu Buhari led admnistration.

“We recognise the inalienable rights of citizens to protest against perceives government inability to cater for the security and wellbeing of its people but that right can’t be absolute in calling for violent overthrow of government. Change of government should be via the constitutionally guranteed means such as through the ballots or impeachment proceedings of the national assembly.

“We salute the professional conduct thus far of the Department of State Security (DSS) in handling this threat to national security and we urge them to continue in this direction, and equally call on all other security agencies to emulate the professionalism of the Department of State Service in neutralizing all threats to national unity.

“As a matter of urgency, the President Muhammadu Buhari led admnistration must comes up with other social intervention programmes to complement the existing ones that will empower millions of citizens and lift them out of poverty.”