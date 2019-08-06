WORLD
Christians, Muslims Jews To Gather For Interfaith Meeting In Germany
About 900 religious representatives from around 100 countries on Tuesday set to converge on the southern German region of Allgaeu on Aug. 20, for an inter-religious meeting, adjudged world’s largest interfaith meeting.
Religions for Peace (RfP), an NGO, announced the planned meeting at the venue in Lindau on Lake Constance.
Delegates will discuss socio-political responsibility of religions from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is scheduled to hold an opening speech for the 10th RfP World Assembly on Aug. 19.
The focus of the meeting will be centred on the role of women in peace processes.
The goal of RfP is to promote peace and preserve religious identities.
