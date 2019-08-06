NEWS
DSS Receives Order Permitting El-Zakzakky To Travel For Medicals
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday said that it has received the order granting Ibrahim El-Zakzakky, leave to travel to India for medical treatment.
Mr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of DSS who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja said the service was liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.
He said conformity with the order was in line with the service’s avowed commitment to the rule of law inherent in a democracy.
It was reported that a Kaduna State High Court on Monday, granted El-Zakzakky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, leave to seek for medical attention in India.
Justice Darius Khobo while granting the leave said El-Zakzakky travel in company of State officials and must return immediately after his discharge from the hospital to face his charges.
The leader of the movement is standing trial in another court over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace among other charges. (NAN)
