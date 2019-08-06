Gov. Makinde, NLC Meet Over Workers’ Welfare

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC) in Oyo State on Tuesday met with Gov. Seyi Makinde over the welfare of workers.

Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo, the state chairman of the union, who led other members of the executive to the governor’s office, said the visit was to present issues pertaining to the welfare of the workers to the governor.

“Various issues that have to do with the welfare of workers in the state were tabled before the governor.

“Issues such as minimum wage, prompt payment of workers salaries and emoluments, outstanding promotion arrears of workers and cases of retirees who have been unfairly treated in the past among others were presented.

“ We have acknowledged some steps taken by the governor to address some of these issues such as prompt payment of salaries from the inception of Makinde administration.

“Retirees no longer take their pension and allowance in fractions of 20 or 30 per cent but collect full payment, however we still have some other demands and the governor has promised to look into it,” he said.

Titilola-Sodo described the cordiality between labour and the governor as unprecedented and expressed the hope that this would be sustained.

Also speaking with newsmen, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said that the administration would look into the demands of the union.

Adisa said the state government since inception had prioritised prompt payment of salaries of its workforce by ensuring that workers get their salary by 25th of every month.

On the minimum wage, he said that government would meet with the leadership of the labour union immediately the Federal Government resolved the issue with the NLC national body.

He assured all workers and pensioners of better welfare, saying that government would not deny them their benefits.