SPORTS
Kolbinger, First Woman To Win Transcontinental Race
German ultra-cyclist, Fiona Kolbinger, has become the first woman to win the Transcontinental Race at her maiden attempt.
Kolbinger won after more than 4,000 kilometres cycling between the Bulgarian town of Burgas on the Black Sea and Brest on the north-western tip of France
.
The 24-year-old student from Heidelberg was victorious in a 264-field, of which 40 were women.
Kolbinger needed 10 days, two hours and 48 minutes for the distance in the seventh edition of a race, in which participants have no outside support and navigate their routes outside of mandatory stretches.
Kolbinger, who studies cancer research, has been cycling between 15 and 17 hours a day with only some four hours of sleep since leaving on July 27.
“I am so, so surprised to win,’’ she said on the race website.
“When I was coming into the race, I thought that maybe I could go for the women’s podium, but I never thought I could win the whole race.
“I think I could have gone harder.
“I could have slept less.’’
Kolbinger had led the race from the third day.
The last ultra-cyclists are expected in Brest by Aug. 15.
MOST READ
Zamfara Govt. To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage To LG Workers
Outrage As The Gambia Frees Ex-Regime’s Hitmen
Lagos To Host Made-In-Nigeria Good, Services, Entrepreneurship Summit
Woman Posing For A Photograph Got Electrocuted
Kano State Fire Service Saves 16 Lives, Valuables In July
China Warns Hong Kong Protesters Not To ‘Play With Fire’
Eid-El-Kabir: FRSC Assures Free Traffic Flow On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
MOST POPULAR
- LAW22 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- CRIME10 hours ago
Court Freezes Bauchi Govt’s Account
- HEALTH22 hours ago
Death Will Be ‘Optional’, Ageing ‘Curable’ – Genetic Engineers
- NEWS19 hours ago
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Kogi, Bayelsa Polls: Action Alliance Extends Deadline For Collection Of Forms
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Liverpool Sign Adrian As Mignolet Replacement
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Oyo Assembly To Screen 14 Commissioner Nominees
- NEWS10 hours ago
Salary: Workers Besiege ATMs In Kogi State