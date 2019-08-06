NEWS
Ogoni Clean-Up: Group Seeks UNEP Report’s Review
The Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority (OCIA) has called for the review of the report of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the polluted Ogoni environment.
OCIA President, Dr. Goodluck Diigbo, who made the call yesterday in Bori headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers State, while speaking at an seventh anniversary celebration of the organization.
Diigbo said: “We have tried to sort out our indigenous rights; meet our own chosen needs and interests; to finally end internal colonialism.
“Self-government became urgent recognizing the need to arrive at a consensus to collectively review the disputed UNEP Ogoniland Oil Assessment report.
“The UNEP report still not ready for the next phase because there has been no agreement for a mandatory review in accordance with due process.”
Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of Ogoni District Central Assembly (ODCA), Jonathan Keayie, said they have been making efforts to return peace to crisis-ridden communities in Ogoniland.
Keayie said: “Peace can only be achieved when you tackle problems from the root of it. The Districts in Ogoni have collectively participated in a peace and unity conference which took place much more at the town square of the Districts and the people suggesting the causes of crises in the land.”
