DPR Gives Gas Stations In C/River 1 Month To Relocate From Residential Areas

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has given operators of gas stations in residential areas of Cross River one month to relocate to suitable locations or face risk of being sealed off.

DPR Controller of Operations in Cross River, Mr Philip Awolu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Calabar that such stations had been given notices to relocate to areas without risks to residents.

He said that gas stations must be sited in suitable areas, far from residential homes in case of any emergency.

“For those who are in the public places, we have warned them to relocate under one month or risk their station being sealed.

“We are just giving the operators some time to do that because some of them have appealed for more time to relocate to suitable areas.

“As an agency, we must ensure that standard is met and in doing so, we must take safety first,” Awolu said.