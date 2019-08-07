One Arrested By Customs Over Death Of Personnel In Ogun

Ogun state command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested a suspected smuggler who allegedly participated in the killing of one of its personnel, Hamisu Sani in January this year.

This is just as the Service also secured conviction of three other accused persons who vandalized Customs’ patrol vehicle at Ashipa forest on September 2017.

The Ogun Area Comptroller of NCS, Michael Agbara made these known while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Idiroko border town over activities of his command within the month on July, 2019.

Agbara, who declined the identity of the suspect held in connection with Sani’s death so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation, however gave names of the three convicted smugglers as Yakubu Olamide, Paul Ayinla and Ayinde Adebayo.

He explained that the thee convicts were sentenced by a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital on 28th June, 2019 for their involvements in the September 2017 attack on Customs’ anti-smuggling Roving Patrol Team.

Commenting on the activities if his command between 1st and 31st July, 2019, particularly in the areas of anti-smuggling and revenue generation, Agbara said NCS Ogun command generated a total revenue of above N1. 28 billion, representing an excess of 99. 08 percent if its target.

Ogun Area Comptroller also said that his command made a total of 102 seizures comprising of 7,848 bags of 50Kg smuggled rice were seized. Other smuggled items seized included 23 units of vehicles, 32 kegs of vegetable oil, 201 pairs of used tyres, 3 sacks of used foot wears, 320 bags of sugar, 4 bales and one sack of second hand clothes and 200 kegs of PMS, with total duty paid value of N137. 9 million.