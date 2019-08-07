WORLD
Trump Says Talks With South Korea Underway Over Defence Costs
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said discussions have begun with South Korea, aimed at getting the country to pay more for the cost of maintaining U.S. troops in the region to guard against any threat from North Korea.
“Talks have begun to further increase payments to the U.S.
“South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defence provided by the U.S. of America,’’ Trump said in a Twitter post.
South Korea’s presidential Blue House did not immediately respond to request for comment on the talks.
Trump has repeatedly said Seoul should bear more of the burden of keeping some 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea, where the U.S. has had a military presence since the 1950-53 Korean War.
South Korean and U.S. officials signed an agreement in February, under which Seoul would raise its contribution to just under 1.04 trillion won ($927 million), an increase of about $70.3 million.
The interim agreement was due to expire in a year.
U.S. national security adviser, John Bolton, discussed the cost-sharing issue during his visit to Seoul in July, according to the Blue House.
Trump’s tweet comes ahead of U.S. Secretary of Defence Mark Esper’s first official visit to Seoul as part of a tour through Asia in August.
U.S. and South Korean militaries are planning to stage a joint exercise this month as well.
MOST READ
Tunisia’s Defence Minister Launches Bid For Presidency
#RevolutionNow: Nigerians Can’t Be Fooled Again, Buhari Campaign Group Says
AU, Somali Forces Seize Key Town From Al-Shabab Terrorists
At Least 14 Killed In Afghanistan Blast
President Trump To Visit Mass Shooting Sites Amid Criticism
el-Rufai Inaugurates Kajuru Judicial Commission Of Inquiry
Millions In Zimbabwe ‘Facing Food Crisis’
MOST POPULAR
- EDITORIAL11 hours ago
Contrived Delay In The Take Off Of New Minimum Wage
- NEWS20 hours ago
Industrialisation: Ayade Deserves Nobel Prize – Donald Duke
- NEWS23 hours ago
NUP Decry Plight Of Pensioners Who Lost Documents To Boko Haram
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ebonyi N-Power Beneficiaries Recount Success Stories
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Funke Akindele Makes Directorial Debut On ‘Your Excellency’
- NEWS23 hours ago
Appeal Court Refers Sanwo-Olu’s Victory Petition Back To Tribunal
- NEWS21 hours ago
Makinde Meets Labour Leaders Over Minimum Wage Implementation