China Reports New African Swine Fever Case In Guangxi
China on Thursday confirmed a new case of African swine fever in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.
The disease was detected in a truckload of pigs at a highway toll station in the city of Fangchenggang in Guangxi, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs said, citing reports from the China Animal Disease Control Centre.
Among the total of 52 pigs on the truck, 51 were infected and one died, said the report.
Local authorities have initiated an emergency response to cull the pigs and disinfect the truck and the section of the highway involved.
African swine fever is believed to infect only pigs, and no humans or other species have thus far been infected.
China reported its first case of the disease in August 2018 in the north-eastern province of Liaoning.
Later outbreaks have been reported in several other provincial regions.
