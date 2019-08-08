POLITICS
Guber Aspirant Pledges To Industrialise Kogi
A front line governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kogi State, Engr Danlami Mohammed, has assured that industrialisation would form the major plank of his administration for job and income generation considering the huge potential begging for attention.
The aspirant who stated this at Dekina, headquarters of Dekina local government area of Kogi State when he was presented to the supporters and party faithfuls by a group under the aegis of Association for Good Governance, led by its president, Alh Imam Idris, assured that viable security system, tourism potentials, empowerment of women and youths will be given proper attention.
Stating that power belongs to God who gives to whoever He chooses, Mohammed said, “We cannot fold our arms to allow Kogi State derail completely into verge of collapse, noted that we should all join hands to rescue Kogi state.
“Governing Kogi State is about bringing the people together to take the advantage of potentials with natural and human resources to move the state beyond the present situation of underdevelopment and create enabling environment for positive democratic dividends to the people.
“We have opportunity to make Kogi State a jewel of the country through tourism. We have abundant mineral resources, we have cashew in abundance to create job opportunity for our youths. It’s only waiting for appropriate time and I am now here”.
He called on all well meaning Kogites both at home and in diaspora to join in the mission to rescue Kogi State from the shackles of underdevelopment and maladministration.
MOST READ
Obaseki Pledges Support For Creative Industry
‘Jigawa Has Been Polio-free For 7 Years’
Mrs Ihedioha To Flag Off Imo Women Meeting
We Can’t Wait To Pray At Arafat – Pilgrims
PSN Shops For N2.6bn To Expand Medicine Information Center
Lagos Govt Committed To Quality Healthcare Delivery, Sanwo-Olu
‘#RevolutionNow Protest Counter-Productive’
MOST POPULAR
- EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Contrived Delay In The Take Off Of New Minimum Wage
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
States, LGs To Get More In Planned New Revenue Sharing Formula
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Outrage Over RUGA Borne Out Of Ignorance – Enang
- COVER STORIES23 hours ago
PMB’s New Cabinet Takes Off August 21
- OPINION22 hours ago
Exit Of Our Master-Key: A Tribute To Tijjani
- NEWS18 hours ago
Jose Foundation Commends PMB Over Choice Of Ogah As Minister
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Zamfara Govt Grants Amnesty To 100 Bandits
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
NNPC To Resume Oil Search In Chad Basin, Benue Trough