Guber Aspirant Pledges To Industrialise Kogi

A front line governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC), in Kogi State, Engr Danlami Mohammed, has assured that industrialisation would form the major plank of his administration for job and income generation considering the huge potential begging for attention.

The aspirant who stated this at Dekina, headquarters of Dekina local government area of Kogi State when he was presented to the supporters and party faithfuls by a group under the aegis of Association for Good Governance, led by its president, Alh Imam Idris, assured that viable security system, tourism potentials, empowerment of women and youths will be given proper attention.

Stating that power belongs to God who gives to whoever He chooses, Mohammed said, “We cannot fold our arms to allow Kogi State derail completely into verge of collapse, noted that we should all join hands to rescue Kogi state.

“Governing Kogi State is about bringing the people together to take the advantage of potentials with natural and human resources to move the state beyond the present situation of underdevelopment and create enabling environment for positive democratic dividends to the people.

“We have opportunity to make Kogi State a jewel of the country through tourism. We have abundant mineral resources, we have cashew in abundance to create job opportunity for our youths. It’s only waiting for appropriate time and I am now here”.

He called on all well meaning Kogites both at home and in diaspora to join in the mission to rescue Kogi State from the shackles of underdevelopment and maladministration.