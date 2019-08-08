WORLD
Huawei To Continue Challenging Constitutionality Of U.S. Ban
China’s tech giant Huawei, on Thursday said it would continue to challenge the constitutionality of the latest U.S. ban on agencies from purchasing the company’s telecom gears.
The U.S. government on Wednesday issued an interim regulation, prohibiting its federal agencies from purchasing telecommunications equipment and services from five Chinese companies, including Huawei.
According to an official website run by General Services Administration, the U.S. government agency responsible for contracting.
In a media statement, the Shenzhen based company called the action not unexpected as it is the continued promulgation of the rules laid out by the National Defense Administration Act (NDAA) of 2019.
The NDAA, signed by President Donald Trump in 2018, included a ban on U.S. government agencies and those receiving federal grants and loans from doing business with Huawei and companies substantially using Huawei products.
“The NDAA law and its implementing provisions will do nothing to ensure the protection of U.S. telecom networks and systems and rather is a trade barrier based on country of origin,” the company said.
Huawei said it will continue to challenge the constitutionality of the ban in the U.S Federal court.
“Ultimately, it will be rural citizens across the U.S that will be most negatively impacted as the networks they use for digital connectivity rely on Huawei,’’ the company said.
On May 27, Song Liuping, Huawei’s chief legal officer, wrote in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal that Huawei had sued and would file a motion for summary judgment asking a U.S. court to declare the NDAA law unconstitutional.
MOST READ
Turkey Will Not Allow Safe Zone Agreement To Be Delayed – Foreign Minister
UNICEF Declares 6 Cross River LGAs ODF
China Mobile Profit Decreases By 14.6% In Q1
Indonesian Leader Reaffirms Plan To Move Capital From Sinking Jakarta
KDF Engage Stakeholders On Credible Local Govt Election In Kebbi
Huawei To Continue Challenging Constitutionality Of U.S. Ban
Missing Nora Quoirin: Mum’s Voice Used In Search
MOST POPULAR
- LAW22 hours ago
Infidelity: I Regret Allowing My Wife Go Into Politics, Man Laments In Court
- NEWS11 hours ago
Court Returns Okafor As Imo Reps Member, Sacks Nwajiuba
- FEATURES23 hours ago
X-Raying The Need For National Livestock Devt Plan
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Wike Sends Rivers Lecturers’ Names To DSS Over Cultism
- NEWS20 hours ago
APC To Establish Institute For Progressive Studies – Oshiohmole
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
Watford Complete Swoop For Ex-Arsenal Star Welbeck
- NEWS23 hours ago
AEDC Begins Delivery Of Meters To Customers’ Doorsteps
- OPINION15 hours ago
Adapting African Agriculture To Climate Change