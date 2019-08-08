NEWS
Obaseki Pledges Support For Creative Industry
Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has pledged support for reforms that would help reposition the creative industry and put it on positive growth trajectory.
Obaseki made the pledge in Benin City while playing host to members of Edo State chapter of Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), in Government House, Benin City.
“As a government, we believe in what you do, and ready to collaborate with you because you are into the business of creativity which has huge potential.
“The business has to be regulated to contribute more to the development of the state. You will have to make the move to clean up the system and as a government, we will surely support you,” he assured.
Obaseki stressed the need to clean up the creative industry to ensure genuine artistes are left to do their business, adding that enforcement of regulations will be successful if there is a data base of members and a proper booking system.
“We are working to return night life to the state through a project called Electrify Edo and we will light up 50 kilometres of streets to boost socio-economic activities at night.”
He explained that his administration was working on a plan to establish a creative hub where artistes can do their creative business and contribute their quota to the development of the state.
The creative hub, according to the governor, will operate as the production and innovation hubs set up by his administration.
In his response, Mr Willy Oduwa Eghe-Nova, who led members of the association on the visit, commended Governor Obaseki for his developmental strides.
He noted that the governor’s performance has shown that his mission is to make Edo a great state inhabited by happy people.
Eghe-Nova added that PMAN has initiated and submitted a proposal on performers’ permit which he said will serve as revenue source for the association and the state government.
