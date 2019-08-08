NEWS
Police Honours 15 Personnel For Diligence In Niger
The Police Command in Niger on Thursday honoured 15 of its personnel with certificate and cash for outstanding performance in the fight against crime in the state.
Alhaji Adamu Usman, the Commissioner of Police in the state said the gesture was in line with the Inspector-General of Police directive to recognise hard work.
Usman explained that the 15 operatives were part of those that arrested suspects who kidnapped an Ibadan monarch’s son at Kambari village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger and recovered N6 million.
The commissioner said they also arrested eight kidnappers and armed robbery suspects and recovered one AK49 rifle, two AK47 rifles, one berretta pistol, 153 live ammunition and a Toyota car.
He disclosed that two of the eight suspects arrested by the team were linked to the kidnap of Magajin Garin Daura (District Head) in Katsina state.
According to him, the arrest of the two led to the Magaji’s release.
Usman called on officers and men of the command to continue to put in their best as hard work would be rewarded.
He, however, warned that those caught violating rules of engagement would be sanctioned.
