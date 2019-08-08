PTAD Pays N784.4m Arrears To 502 Pensioners

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has paid the sum of N784,377,933.27 million as pension arrears to 502 civil service pensioners.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the category of pensioners who received this payment include 262 verified eligible pensioners with complaints of non-payment of pension arrears from the North East, South East, North West and South South Zones. They received a total of N370,162,701.77 million

On the other hand, 41 pensioners who were part of the 24,021 suspended in April of 2018 for non-verification received the sum of N15,543,703.96 million after they have been verified and restored to the monthly pension payroll with pension arrears for the months of April 2018 – June 2019.

In the same vein, N398,671,527.54 million was paid to 199 verified eligible pensioners added to the pension payroll in July 2018 from the South West and North Central Zones, the statement said.

The Directorate said it is assuring verified eligible pensioners awaiting payment of their pension arrears that in line with restoring hope in pension administration under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), outstanding arrears will be cleared. It however failed to state when the outstanding would be paid.