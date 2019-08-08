Students Hail Makinde On N60m Bursary Award

The Federation of Oyo State Student Union (FOSSU) has commended the state governor, Seyi Makinde over N60 million bursary allowance to Oyo students in law school.

The outgoing national President of the union, Comrade Oke Wasiu commended the administration of Makinde for the approval of the payment of N500,000 bursary fund for each students, saying that this was a welcome development and a further indication that the governor was committed to the resuscitation of the moribund education sector in the state.

The student union leader made the commendations on Wednesday in Ibadan while reacting to the gesture shown by the state governor towards the welfare of students in the state.

According to him, students who find it difficult to cope with the financial demands of law school can now enjoy a seamless study.

“On behalf of the Oyo State students studying in various institutions across the nation, I appreciate this kind gesture. I also implore you to extend this hand of generosity to other Oyo State students studying in other courses. Many students are caught in the dragnet of academic failure as a result of lack of (sufficient) fund” he said.

Oke, however reiterated the readiness of the student’s body and its resoluteness in commending the good acts of the new administration in the state, as well as constructively criticising and correcting it on its lapses, adding that this is necessary to keep it on its toes and achieve optimal performance.

Makinde had on Tuesday approved the sum of N500, 000 as bursary to each of the 120 indigenes of the state in the Nigerian Law School, explaining that his decision was aimed at assisting the students to achieve greatness.

The Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that, “he has approved the sum of N60 million to cater for the 2019/2010 backlog session of Oyo State indigenes in the Nigerian Law School”.

The governor, who received a delegation of the law school students in his office, charged the students to be determined in the face of challenges, recalling that the last time Oyo State indigenes in the law school received a bursary of N100, 000 was in 2012, which was seven years ago.

Makinde while speaking to the students’ forum led by Mr. Olaniyi Ogunlade, urged them to ensure that they come back home to make contributions to Oyo State after their studies.

