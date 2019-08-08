Connect with us
Turkey Will Not Allow Safe Zone Agreement To Be Delayed – Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Thursday his country will not allow the safe zone process it is working on with the United States to be delayed and suffer the same fate as an agreement on the Syrian town of Manbij.

The Manbij roadmap was an agreement made between the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies last year, dictating a complete withdrawal of the Kurdish YPG militia from the town.

Ankara considers the YPG a terrorist organisation.

Turkey and the U.S. agreed on Wednesday to establish a joint operation centre in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in northeast Syria, a move that appeared to reduce the chance of imminent Turkish military action.

