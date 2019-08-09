Buhari Congratulates Akintola Williams At 100

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned chartered accountant, iconic leader and legendary teacher, Chief Akintola Williams, who turns a centenarian on Aug. 9.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari congratulated the elder statesman for many honours and pride brought to Nigeria and Africa.

He commended Chief Williams for his pioneering and pace setting roles, laying the foundation for many institutions in the country, which included Nigerian Stock Exchange and Institute of Chartered Accountants.

According to him, these institutions have long turned into strong pillars of the Nigerian economy.

As first chartered accountant in Africa, the President believed Williams’s prudent utilisation of time from his youth, and a proclivity for looking beyond circumstances, separated him early for global recognition.

He said this had turned him into an institution that many would continue to study and draw inspiration from.

Buhari extolled the centenarian’s adventurous spirit of seeking and taking up challenges like music, arts and promotion of culture.

He added that this underscored his willingness to always serve the country and move it to greater heights through knowledge, wisdom and counsels to leaders.

The President joined family, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating with Williams, and for achieving the feat of inspiring the largest professional services firm in Nigeria with Deloitte & Touche.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Chief Williams health and strength to continue serving God, the country and humanity. (NAN)