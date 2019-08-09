Hajj 2019: 80 Ulamas To Enlighten Pilgrims On Hajj Ethics At Arafat

***Number of Nigerian pilgrims increase by 15%

Over eighty Islamic Clerics (Ulamas) will preach to Nigerian pilgrims on the dos and don’ts of hajj exercise as they join over 1.8 million other pilgrims from across the world in Muna today.

Coordinator of the National Ulama team, Imam Ahmed Sahad, disclosed this on Friday in Makkah during the 2019 Hajj Pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This is even as the Commissioner in charge of operations in the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh, revealed that the number of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year, increased by 15 per cent.

The pilgrims would be in Muna for three days to undergo series of hajj rites culminating in Arafat today (August 10).

According to Sahad, the team has carried out series of programmes to enlighten the pilgrims, to ensure they keep in tune with the principles of Islam.

Acting chairman of NAHCON,Barr.Abdullahi Muktar Muhammed in his remarks, named Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar among the clerics.

Recall that 84-year-old Imam Abubakar of Yelwa central mosque in the heat of the Jos crisis hid about 300 victims in his mosque, thereby preventing them from being killed.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the membership of Abubakar into the team in appreciation of his gesture.

Also, Corporal Bashir Umar of the Nigeria Air Force who returned €37,000 he found at Kano Hajj Camp to its owner on Sunday, July 7 was also recognized and he is a member of the National Security Committee.

The NAHCON boss urged members of the team to enlighten the pilgrims on the ethics of hajj to ensure hajj marbur.

In his words: “Hajj is multi institutional and needs the support of other stakeholders in the society to succeed.

“I urge you to work as a team, to give the pilgrims teaching that will not confuse them, no scholarly debate, don’t involve the pilgrims beyond their comprehension.

“This is to make sure the pilgrims get value for their money,” he said.

Barr.Mukhtar who disclosed that the commission had concluded arrangement for a successful Hajj this year, called on the stakeholders to join hands with it to accomplish the task.

He also called on the pilgrims to tolerate one another in Arafat and imbibe the preaching of the clerics for a successful pilgrimage.

The Head of medical team,NAHCON, Dr Ibrahim Kana, advised pilgrims to take adequate water to avoid dehydration and other related challenges.

In his own remarks, the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Issa Dodo (rtd), lauded NAHCON and its staff “for a good job” and called on them to keep it up .