Group Condemns Obaseki’s Suspension Of Etsako West LG Boss

A political support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Next Level Diplomat, has condemned the suspension of the executive chairman, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), Hon Yakubu Musa, by Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

The condemnation was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, signed by the group’s president, Mr Moses Momoh.

The group further explained that the only answer or explanation could be that, “Musa is not in line with the governor’s system of leadership especially on the current impasse on the State House of Assembly (EDHA) issue.”

They insisted that Musa was currently among the best local government council chairmen in Nigeria due to his vast developmental strides in the local government area.

Reacting to the action of the state governor, the group said the ‘’suspension of the council boss is illegal and capable of plunging the state into anarchy.”

The statement came on heels of the alleged illegal and unwarranted suspension of the duly elected executive chairman of Etsako West Local Government Council, Hon Musa, which the group says, “lacks any constitutional and or administrative justification.”

The statement reads in part: “Apparently, this is unlike other LG chairmen in the state who are busy purchasing fake awards, private vehicles for commercial transportation under their council’s transport schemes and building private houses in Abuja, Lagos among others.”

“Why is Musa, who recently sanitised his council’s payroll of ghost workers, thereby saving hundreds of millions of naira for her, now singled out for this irresponsible action?” The group questioned.

The group, therefore, admonished the governor to withdraw the suspension order on the council boss, which it said, any failure to do so, it would consider the action as gross anti-party action on the part of the governor.