Our Celebrity Profile for the week is the beautiful super-talented Nigerian actress director and fashion-prenuer Mercy Aigbe. Mercy Aigbe is most popular for her Yoruba language movies though she is from Edo state Nigeria. The Gorgeous mother of two began her illustrious career in 2006, gracing the Nigerian Tv screens with her captivating acts. Through sheer grit, heartbreak, scandals and raw determination, the former single mom who at one time had to pawn her jewellery in order to fend for her kids and pay their tuitions, has now become a brand, whose name on any movie roll is guaranteed to rake in the money and millions of ardent viewers across the

globe.

Early life &Career

Multi-award-winning actress Mercy was born on January 1, 1978 in Edo State (Nigeria), the second child in a family of five. She attended Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School Ikeja, Lagos, before enrolling in the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State where she received her OND in Financial Studies. Deciding to further her studies, Mercy enrolled in The University of Lagos for a degree in Theatre Arts, where she earned a degree in Theatre Arts in 2001.

Mercy journey to stardom was no joyride, as she once bared to pressmen that acting at first was hellish for her due to the fact that she has no approval nor support from her parents. Her parents believed that nothing good would come out of her sojourn into the murky movie world. Despite parental disapproval Mercy found courage within to embark on her journey to stardom in 2006 and started off acting in soap operas before going into Yoruba movies. She featured in few Yoruba movies and either by design or by accident ended up a major force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian Yoruba movie industry.

Mercy has starred in lots of movies and TV shows since her early start in 006, some of which includes Afefe ife, Okanjua, Atunida leyi, Igberaga, Ihamo, Ìpèsè, Iró funfun, Mafisere, Oju ife, Ile Oko mii and more, bagging multiple awards and accolades in the process. Some of her awards includes Best Actress in Yoruba award at the City People Awards held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Best Indigenous Language (Yoruba) (2014), Best Actress in a supporting Role (Yoruba) (2010), Best Actress in an Indigenous Movie Nomination (non-English speaking language) (2012), City People Entertainment Yoruba Movie Personality of the year (2015), Fashion Entrepreneur of The Year Awarded by Links and Glitz World Awards (2015) and more.