Nigeria Will Overcome Its Challenges – Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has prophesied that Nigeria will come out great, march forward and overcome its numerous challenges.
Adeboye also declared, “There will be an end to emptiness, materially, spiritually and economically in Nigeria.”
He made the prophetic declarations in his sermon at the 67 Holy Ghost Congress held at the Redemption Camp, KM 46, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, while urging Nigerians to return to God.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the weeklong event, which began on Monday, has the theme: “And God Said”.
Speaking on the sub-topic: “And God Said, Let There be Light”, Adeboye declared: “The plan of God for Nigeria is that when light comes to the nation, Nigeria will be great, it will progress and move forward.
“There will be light, means let progress begin; when there was darkness in Egypt for three days, the Egyptians could not stand up for three days.
“Darkness stops progress; when you are surrounded with darkness, your progress will not be accelerated.
“Let There be Light’ also means that there will be fullness and fruitfulness in Nigeria.”
The cleric, who took his text from Psalm 30, verse five, said that weeping could endure for a night, but that joy would come in the morning.
“This means that Nigeria shall sorrow no more; it means all the forces in heaven will see that Nigeria and Nigerians succeed; rain will fall on our land in the right season.
“Nigerians will sow on good soil, many people have not succeeded because they have no one to help them, when God blesses you, you cannot be cursed by anyone,’’ he said.
Adeboye, however, said that 86 children were delivered at the campground, comprising 45 boys, 41 girls.
