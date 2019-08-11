Slain Policemen: Set Up Panel Of Inquiry, Lawmaker Urges FG

The Senator representing Taraba South in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has called for the setting up of an Independent Panel of Inquiry to probe the killing of three detectives and a civilian by soldiers on the Ibi- Jalingo highway in Taraba State. The area falls within Senator Bwacha’s constituency.

The shocking incident, which is now making headlines, has got many commenting on whether justice shall be served on the matter. The military had said it would set up a committee to look into the ranging controversy.

But speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Senator Bwacha said an independent body would be more effective in addressing all the issues so that nothing shall escape scrutiny. He said, “this is a very embarrassing occurrence in the history of our country and must not be swept under the carpet. Nothing short of an independent panel of inquiry will unravel some of the mysteries sorrounding this matter.

“Many questions are already being asked which only an independent body can do justice to between the police, the army and indeed the Nigerian people, not excluding the families of the victims who are also asking valid questions about this dastardly act.”

According to the Senator, who is also the deputy minority leader of the Senate, there are talks that the kingpin kidnapper, Alhaji Hamisu, who got away, is very influential.

He said, “we are hearing that he is very influential and that he has compromised many people. An independent panel of inquiry needs to ascertain this claims.

“We need to know how this is so. Who has he been working with? Who are his backers? How did he get to the point where men of the nation’s armed forces can free him? Is he supported by someone of high-ranking status in or out of the military? A probe by an independent body must consider all these points in apprehending the situation.”

The Senator further noted that eye witnesses at the scene of the tragedy alleged that the bus conveying the detectives was chased by a private Sharon car and not that of the military. He note that this is a major allegation the panel of inquiry ought to investigate. According to him, “why won’t the military use their vehicle to make the chase? If the eyewitnesses’ account is accurate, there was no way the bus carrying the detectives would stop for a private Sharon pursuing them. This allegation by bystanders needs to be closely examined by the panel of inquiry.”