Army Denies Arresting Notorious Cultist, Bobrisky

The Nigerian Army has denied reports that its soldiers arrested a suspected notorious cult leader, popularly known as Bobrisky in Gokana local government area of Rivers State.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike while addressing leaders of Rumuolumeni community at the Government House last Friday, announced that soldiers had arrested Bobrisky.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Colonel Aminu Illiyasu, said soldiers did not arrest the suspected cult leader or any other cultist in Gokana local government area.

Illiyasu said: “We don’t know what they are talking about. If such thing has happened, I would have been the first to inform you.

“When we got Don Wanny, I sent you pictures and the statement as early as 4:00am in the morning, because I couldn’t get all of you to come and take pictures yourself”.

“When we got Mene, I sent the statement and pictures to you even before you started calling me. But, the issue of Bobrisky, we don’t know anything about it”.

“If the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army was involved, I wouldn’t have waited for you to call before passing the information to you.”

Recall Wike had while handing over vehicles to security agencies on Thursday placed a N30 million bounty on Bobrisky. He later announced that the suspected cultist had been arrested by soldiers less than 24 hours after his promise to reward anybody with information that could lead to his arrest.

The governor states that “The Army has captured Bobrisky of Gokana. I will pay the bounty that I promised to the Nigerian Army. Anyone who generates insecurity in Rivers State, I am ready to pay any amount to ensure the arrest of that person.”

Army’s denial raises pertinent question of the authenticity of Govenor Wike’s claims.