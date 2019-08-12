AGRICULTURE
Emir Tasks Nigerians On Farming For Food Self-Sufficiency
Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa 111, the Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, has urged Nigerians to be more committed to farming to become self-reliant and improve food sufficiency in the country.
The monarch made the appeal in Keffi on Monday while speaking during an Eid-el-Kabir programme organised in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
The Emir said that the importance of agriculture to the development of the country could not be overemphasised, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace farming.
‘’I want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of Nigerians that they should not joke with farming because our lands are fertile.
‘’We need to improve on our farms so that we will able to produce sufficient food for the people,’’ he said.
Chindo-Yamusa 111 also urged Nigerians to use the Sallah period to pray fervently for peace, unity, progress and development of the country.
He said that peace was necessary for the development of any society, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace it.
‘’We must embrace peace and tolerate one another for developments to thrive in the country,’’ the monarch said.
Chindo-Yamusa 111 called on the Muslim Ummah to see the Sallah celebration as a way of strengthening their faith with God and love for their brothers.
He urged them to live according to the teachings of the Holy Quran which preaches peace, love and unity.
‘’I want to congratulate Muslim faithful on this year Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
‘’Let us and other Nigerians continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of our affiliations.
‘’I call on all of us to take the education of our children with all seriousness as education is key to success and development,’’ the traditional ruler said.
Chindo-Yamusa 111 also called on his subjects and other Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and shun negative tendencies in the interest of development.
He advised Nigerians to pray and support leaders at all levels to enable them succeed in the tasks ahead of them.
