NEWS
SALLAH: Bagudu Prays For Safe Return Of Pilgrims To Nigeria
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has prayed for the safe return of all Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia who went for holy pilgrimage to Mecca.
Bagudu made the prayer while felicitating with people of Kebbi on this year’s Eid-Kabir Sallah festival at Government House, Birnin Kebbi yesterday.
He said that the pilgrims have completed their holy pilgrimage (Hajj) in Saudi Arabia, it was Paramount for all to pray for their safety return from the holy Land of Saudi Arabia.
“We pray that our pilgrims took time to pray for Nigeria and on our own part we are praying for their safety return back to Nigeria “.
“After giving God the glory, I rejoice with people of Kebbi and our President for peaceful Sallah “he said.
Bagudu also thanked God for the bumper harvest being witness in Kebbi “We are happy the raining season is good, farmers have started harvesting their crops ” , he said .
The governor has however warned communities living in riverine areas that the state was among states indicated to face flood this year.
He advised them to relocate to safer areas or highlands to avoid the flood.
Bagudu also used the occasion to thank President Buhari for assenting to the bill converting College of Agriculture Zuru in Kebbi State to a full pledged University which according him will further boost agriculture in Kebbi State.
