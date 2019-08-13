Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

PMB Condoles Governor Bello Over Step Mum’s Demise

Published

48 mins ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday, expressed sorrow on the death of Madam Rekiya Momoh Bello, the step mother of Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State.

The Governor’s absence at the meeting of Progressive Governors with the President in Daura, Katsina State earlier in the day got the attention of President Buhari and was informed of the death of Madam Rekiya, whose burial made Governor Bello to stay back in his State.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu, the President expressed condolences to the family, the government and people of Kogi State over the irreparable loss.

President Buhari further prayed for peace on the departed soul and Allah to grant her bereaved families the strength to bear the loss.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: