CRIME
Police Nab 4 Traffic Robbers In Lagos
Operatives of the Lagos State Police command said they have arrested four traffic robbers suspected to be gangs of armed robbers who robbed members of the public with motorcycle in the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent in a statement on Sunday said the Anti-Crime patrol in Mushin Police Station led by Inspector Dada Akawu intercepted one Honda motorcycle with registration number AKM 300 VJ, Red in Colour along ogunmokun Street Mushin.
He said the motorcycle was conveying four persons reasonably suspected to be members of a gang of armed robbers terrorizing Mushin and environ.
According to him, the gang mostly operates on motorcycle for easy access to escape routes after operation.
“The gang was responsible for series of robberies reported in the area with the same mode of operation”
He said they take advantage of traffic situations and dispossessed unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as handsets, laptops, bags and money.
Bala said the rider refused to stop and was given a hot chase which led to the arrest of the leader of the gang known as Taofeek Abayomi Oladiran, 26 years old while others escaped through different directions to crowded areas along Akala, Idi-oro.
Recovered from them were motorcycle, One bag containing a locally made pistol, one expended cartridge, eleven live cartridges, a jacket decorated with charms
The suspects at large were identified as Afeez, Micheal and Tolu.
Meanwhile, Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) have taken over the case and have launched a manhunt for the three fleeing suspects.
