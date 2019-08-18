Take Advantage Of Ekiti Biz-Friendly Environment, Fayemi Urges Investors

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has urged investors to take advantage of the business- friendly environment and invest in the state.

The Governor stated this while presenting “Investing in Ekiti: Facts Behind the State .Economy” at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, in Lagos at the weekend.

The governor said that his administration has put in place policies and legislations that will ensure that the state becomes one of the top three states in ease of doing business in the country.

This came as the Director General of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Lagos, Mr Oscar Onyema confirmed that there is an improvement in the GDP of the state, with a 63 per-cent economic growth.

The state improved GDP, according to Onyema were achieved through projects executed by Governor Fayemi in the state between 2011 and 2014.

Fayemi who noted that the state was rated number four in ease of doing business in 2014 when he left office, before sliding to the 32nd position thereafter, said he was sure the state would soon return to the number three spot.

Fayemi, who was received at the Stock Exchange by Onyema and the President, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and rang the bell signifying the close of transaction for the day stated that his administration is creating enabling environment that could attract investments to the state.

Speaking at a session with investors and stock brokers Fayemi said the efforts of his government had started yielding positive results with the return of development partners to the State as well as the resuscitation of some moribund businesses like the Gossy Water as well as return of three banks that had left the state, owing to unfriendly business policies of the immediate past administration.