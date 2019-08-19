EFCC Arraigns Oshodin Over Alleged N22.9bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will today, arraign the Chief Executive officer of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd, Isabella Mimie Oshodin and the firm, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

EFCC Spokesperson, Tony Orilade explained that they will be arraigned on a 25 count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N22, 964, 228, 414.

The money is made up of $57,217,301.15 and N2,366,000,000 which the defendants is alleged to have fraudulently received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The defendants, who will be arraigned by the EFCC before Justice Taiwo Taiwo were alleged to have, on 16 occasions, received the various sums of money in the sums of N500,000,000; N750,000,000; N125, 000, 000; N350, 000, 000; N170, 000, 000; N85, 000, 000; N60, 000, 000; N50,000,000 and others which totalled N2,366,000,000 from the office of Col. Dasuki rtd.

Investigations revealed that the defendants also on eight occasions received United States of American Dollars from the office of Col. Dasuki Rtd which totalled $57,217,301.15 into Escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd.

The offence is in contravention to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012.

Count two of the 25 count charge reads: “That you, Mrs. Isabela Mimie Oshodin, Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd and Mr. Robert (Bob)Oshodin (still at large) on or about 22nd June, 2014 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this of this honourable Court directly transferred the sum of $7, 712, 598 to one Portfolio Escrow Company with account number 3102004330 domiciled in California Republic Bank, United States of America which sum you reasonably ought to have known to be proceed of an unlawful act of Sambo Dasuki (rtd), the then National Security Adviser to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.