Making Users See Dividends Of Family Planning Through Counselling 

Where there is no counsel, there is no purpose, the Bible says. The Bible also says, “My people perish due to lack of Knowledge.” A popular axiom also says, “Ignorance is worse than disease.” No wonder another axiom says, “Ignorance Can Kill.”

Family planning as a means of controlling the number of children one has and the intervals between their births has over the years become an integral part of public health schemes. It is all about empowering of women to decide if and when to have children. This can be achieved by the use of contraception such as abstinence, natural planning, or hormonal birth control. While hormonal birth control involves the use of medicine or devices, natural family planning does not but enables women to know when to have sexual intercourse or not to have or not to have pregnancy.

Family planning has some benefits to the woman, her children, the husband and even the entire family. The benefits include her ability to regain her health after delivery; it gives her time and opportunity to love and pay attention to her children and husband, and more time for her personal advancement. Thus the kids become healthier and there would be enough for the father economically to take care of the family.

Despite these advantages, many women do not access family planning due to a number of factors including knowledge gap, myths and misconceptions, cultural and religious beliefs and poverty. For instance, a study by BT Utoo, TZ Swende, PM Utoo and DI Ifenne in June – September 2010 which administered questionnaires to 145 pregnant women in Sacred Heart Hospital in Obudu, Cross River State, found barriers to usage of modern methods of family planning to include concern of safety to health (25.9%), husband’s opposition (24.2%), desire for more children (17.2%), Religious prohibition (13.8%), lack of money (10.3%) and fear of side effects (8.6%). There was a significant relationship between acceptability and utilization (p< 0.05).

The study finds numerous barriers to utilisation of family planning methods despite high awareness and acceptability by the women. Strategies to improving access and utilisation of family planning methods should therefore include the involvement of male partners as well as traditional/religious leaders, economic empowerment of women and continuous research aimed at improving safety and reduction of side effects profile of the methods among others.

There lies the importance of counseling in ensuring family planning programmes produce positive results. What is family planning counseling? You may ask. It is a process of empowering a woman in making her own decision. This empowerment which is not a one-off thing, takes some time for her to be able to make a decision. It is all about helping women to make and arrive at informed and well considered voluntary choices about their fertility, to decide the number of children they want and when to have them. It also includes choices about the number of children and their spacing. Counseling is one of the family planning services. Others are education, access to contraception, and access to safe abortion.

Family planning counseling has been found to behelpful in preventing transmission of HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections, and reducing instances of unsafe abortion.

Need For Training

However, studies have shown that the quality of family planning counseling is weak because providers’ skills are inadequate. This has been attributed to the fact that skills-building component of training for counselors is usually kept short and sometimes is even skipped. It has also been found that traditional training focuses on solving the needs of new clients and in an effort to provide information, many providers end up giving clients too much information. The communication is usually one-way while clients are not prepared for what side effects to expect or for what to do when those side effects occur.

The new counseling training programme must ensure that these gaps are closed. Family planning counseling should be recognised as a skill that could be learned and sufficient classroom time allocated for practising skills and receiving feedback; incorporating client perspective into training to trigger client-centred thinking and counseling.

The counseling training programme should aim at improving the knowledge, skills, and attitudes of counselors in assessing and addressing clients’ family planning needs through individualised counseling.

This could take the form of giving advice, providing information, choosing best contraceptive method for a client or giving direction on use of facilities and equipment.

Family planning counselors should have essential qualities such as personal motivation to help others, warm and friendly personality, non-judgmental, skillful interpersonal communication and a listening ear. The counselor should be able to address obstacles to family planning success such as cultural and religious beliefs.