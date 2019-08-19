Presidency Beams Searchlight On FIRS, Head Of Service

Two key officials of the federal government – the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler and the head of service of the federation (HoSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita – have come under the searchlight of the presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) respectively.

While Fowler was queried by the presidency for poor performance in office following the failure of the FIRS to meet set revenue targets for three consecutive years, the EFCC is preparing charges against Oyo-Ita, over alleged N3billion fraud.

In a review of the performance of the FIRS between 2015 and 2018, the presidency noted that there was no year during the period under review that the agency achieved its set revenue generation targets.

Consequently, the presidency in a memo addressed to Fowler on the FIRS’ appalling performance, from the office of the Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari, directed him to give account of his stewardship.

In the query, which got to the public domain yesterday, the presidency said that it was unimpressed with the inability of the FIRS to meet set revenue targets throughout the period under review.

Kyari said that the level of actual revenue generation into the Federation Account, especially between 2015 when the current administration took over power and 2018, was far below expectation.

The presidency, therefore, directed Fowler to explain the worsening tax collection and the failure of the revenue watchdog to meet the set targets since 2015.

The query was dated August 8, 2019 with the stamp of the Chief of Staff to the President, where he drew Fowler’s attention to “significant variances” between the budgeted revenue collections and actual collections from 2015 to 2018.

He said: “Accordingly, you are kindly invited to submit a comprehensive variance analysis explaining the reasons for the variances between the budgeted collections and actual collections for each main tax item for each of the years 2015 to 2018.”

According to the official figures, in 2016, FIRS collected N3.307 trillion, N4.027 trillion in 2017 and N5.320 trillion in 2018, which were reflected in the Federation Account.

Fowler who was appointed in 2015 had disclosed that the 2018 collection was the highest revenue ever generated in the history of FIRS, stressing that “the highest in FIRS before this was N5.07 trillion generated in 2012.”

A source at the FIRS told LEADERSHIP last night that he could not confirm if Fowler received any query on the alleged revenue decline.

He said: “I don’t have that details and I don’t think there is anyone that can give that information.” The FIRS spokesman, Wahab Gbadamosi, could not be reached as he was alleged to be on leave.

In 2015, the FIRS set a N4.7 trillion target for itself, but generated N3.7 trillion. From a N4.2 trillion target of 2016, the agency realised N3.3 trillion while in 2017 and 2018, the targets were N4.8 trillion and N6.7 trillion respectively, but the actual collections stood at N3.3 trillion, N4.0 trillion and N5.3 trillion, respectively.

After highlighting all the variances, the presidency asked Fowler to appear before it today for an explanation.

LEADERSHIP could not immediately establish last night if Fowler would respond to the query today.

The query came a few weeks to the expiration of his first tenure in office.

We’re Preparing Charges Against Oyo-Ita, Others – EFCC

Meanwhile, operatives of the EFCC have confirmed plans to arraign Oyo-Ita for alleged fraudulent activities.

Sources at the anti-graft agency told LEADERSHIP last night that the commission was preparing charges against Oyo-Ita over N3 billion fraud cases.

The sources, however, said that “this kind of investigation is not something to be rushed into and hence, the reason why we are taking our time to do a thorough job and prepare charges before arraigning the embattled head of service and others involved in the crime.”

One of the sources claimed that Oyo-Ita had been unable to return to the office of the EFCC since she was granted administrative bail because she checked into a hospital.

It was gathered that after her grilling by the EFCC for several hours, the HoSF checked into a hospital for a yet-to-be disclosed ailment. The anti-graft agency grilled her on August 8, 2019.

Oyo-Ita was interrogated by the EFCC for alleged abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering and stealing of public funds.

About N600 million has allegedly been traced to the account of one of her key aides, who was unable to explain the source of the money.

Already, the EFCC has placed a lid on the account and initiated the process of obtaining an interim forfeiture of the money to the federal government.

Preliminary investigation confirmed that about N3 billion has been traced to the HoSF in accounts of proxy companies.

Oyo-Ita’s problems started when EFCC’s operatives uncovered slush funds linked to her while probing the activities of a former minister under whom she served as permanent secretary. She allegedly used different fronts or cronies to obtain contracts from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

While tracing embezzlement by the ex-minister, detectives were said to have stumbled on the diversion of funds into proxy companies which the head of service has links with.

The startling revelations made the detectives to dig further into her activities as permanent secretary and head of service.

The EFCC said that there were proofs on how she secured contracts through proxy firms from some ministries including Special Duties, Power, Works and others.

The investigators also discovered that she was involved in the falsification of Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) and estacodes.

…PMB Didn’t Ban Food Importation

Meanwhile, the presidency has dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari has banned or restricted the import of agricultural products into the country.

The senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu, made the clarification in a reaction to a report by the Financial Times titled: “Muhammadu Buhari sparks dismay over policy shift on food imports” on 15th August, 2019.

Shehu said that Buhari only directed the Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN) not to provide forex for food importers.

According to him, any food importer is free to source for forex from non-government financial institutions and pay customs duty on such imports.

He said: “Your article ‘Muhammadu Buhari sparks dismay over policy shift on food imports’ (15 August) suggests that the Nigerian government is restricting the import of agricultural products into the country. This is simply incorrect. To be absolutely clear, there is no ban – or restriction – on the importation of food items whatsoever.

“President Buhari has consistently worked towards strengthening Nigeria’s own industrial and agricultural base. A recent decision sees the central bank maintain its reserves to put to use helping growth of domestic industry in 41 product sectors rather than provide forex for the import of those products from overseas.

“Should importers of these items wish to source their forex from non-government financial institutions (and pay customs duty on those imports – increasing tax-take, something the Financial Times (FT) has berated Nigeria for not achieving on many occasions) they are freely able to do so.

“Diversification of forex provision towards the private sector and away from top-heavy government control, a diversification of Nigeria’s industrial base, and an increase in tax receipts – are all policies one might expect the Financial Times to support.

“Yet for reasons not quite clear, the author and this newspaper seem to believe the president’s administration seeks to control everything – and yet do so via policies that relinquish government control.

“We look forward to the next instalment of Mr. Munshi’s bizarre and puzzling article series,” he stated.

Last week, Buhari directed the CBN to stop providing foreign exchange for the importation of food into the country due to steady improvement in agricultural production and the need to attain food security in the country.

He said that foreign reserves would be conserved and utilised strictly for the diversification of the economy and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills.