Arewa Group Wants Tallen Appointed Women Affairs Minister

The Arewa Women Awareness Group has sent a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Dame Paulien Tallen as the minister for Women Affairs.

The Group which commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dame Pauline Tallen as minister and the Senate for confirming her, said it is time the President compliments the good work by assigning Dame Tallen to the ministry of women Affairs.

AWAG in a press statement by its national coordinator, Murna Kande Bulama, said women in Nigeria stand to gain a lot by having Tallen as their minister representative.

The Group said Tallen has been in the forefront of the agitation for the improvement in the plight of women in Nigeria and has been relentless in seeing to the betterment of rural women especially in the northern part of the country.

AWAG said it has noted with delight and deep sense of appreciation, the role Dame Tallen played in the alleviation of the suffering of women in the current administration and her wide contact with both rural and urban women saying it would be a great disappointment if she is not allowed to serve in the ministry she is so passionate about.

“She is one of the moving lights of the Jamiyar Matan Arewa and has supported many women. Dame Tallen is our own, she is one person that understands our plight because she meets regularly and interfaces with a vast section of women in the country. She knows us and we know her, she understands us and we understand her so she can easily serve as our link with the President if given the Women Affairs portfolio.

“Everybody knows her excellent working relationship with the wife of the President and we want to leverage on that to help the Nigerian woman develop both socially and economically.

“We appeal to the president to give us our own, the one that knows which part of the body is itching and which balm to apply, not one that will come and start asking questions.

“It is on record that when Tallen was deputy governor of Plateau State, she worked very hard and succeeded in seeing to the improvement of the lot of the women there and many of them are commending her and still remember the role she played in assisting them. Many of them appreciate her intervention in the current empowerment scheme of the federal government and would want that to be sustained through her appointment as minister for Women Affairs.”