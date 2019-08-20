Independence Day: Moroccan King Pardons 262 Prisoners

Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 262 prisoners on the anniversary of the Revolution for Independence celebrated on Tuesday.

A statement by the Ministry of Justice said 217 inmates had their prison terms reduced.

It added that 45 other prisoners were granted freedom.

The Revolution for Independence is also known as the Revolution of the King and the People.

It commemorates the day when Morocco rejected France’s decision to exile King Mohammed V to Corsica in 1953 and replace him with Cousin Mohammed Ben Arafa.

Morocco marks this date annually to remember the efforts and the resistance of Moroccan people against French colonial rule.

NAN