Obaseki Lauds Women Aid Workers

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has applauded the role of women humanitarian workers, who work under harsh conditions to reach difficult terrains and deliver aid to victims of conflicts across the world.

The governor said this in commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day, marked on August 19 each year.

This year’s event was focused on women humanitarians.

Obaseki said, “As the world marks World Humanitarian Day, I salute the courage of women humanitarian workers who put their lives at risk to render aid to victims of conflicts across the globe.”

The governor requested attitudinal change by all stakeholders towards commitments to globally- accepted rules which sought to protect all aid workers from conflicts, noting that, “Leaders across the globe and development actors must stand together to defend individuals and groups especially women aid workers who offer their valuable skills, expertise and other resources to support vulnerable groups in the theatres of war and conflicts.”

He noted that the state government will continue to support the activities of women aid workers as well as make the state a safe haven for those displaced from conflicts, as seen in the support extended to various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State.

The United Nations said, “Women make up a large number of those who risk their own lives to save others. They are often the first to respond and the last to leave. These women deserve to be celebrated”.

“They are needed today as much as ever to strengthen the global humanitarian response. World leaders as well as non-state actors must ensure that they and all humanitarians are guaranteed the protection afforded to them under international law.”

World Humanitarian Day (WHD) is commemorated on 19th August annually, to pay tribute to aid workers who risked their lives in humanitarian service, and to rally support for people affected by crises around the world, the global body said.