Stop Patronising Fake Recruitment Websites, NIS Not Recruiting
The leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned desperate job seekers that it is not recruiting, contrary to information on “some fake dedicated website”.
The Comptroller-General of the Service, Muhammad Babandede issued the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Sunday James.
Babandede who stated categorically that the Service is not recruiting and has not engaged any agent or vendor to do so on its behalf said, this notice became necessary due to the increasing activities of fraudsters that have remain unrepentant, after several arrests and arraignment but have continued to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their money.
The Service therefore advised the general public to desist from patronising such fake sites as the Nigeria Immigration Service will always publish its official recruitment in reputable Newspapers and absolutely Free.
The statement listed some of the fake recruitment sites created by the fraudsters to include the following; https://www.recruitmentng.com.ng/hotnigerianjobs/military/nigeria-immigration-recruitment and portal/www.immigration.gov.ng/1470, stressing that they are not NIS recruitment sites.
The statement partly read, “This notice became necessary due to the increasing activities of fraudsters that have remain unrepentant, after several arrests and arraignment, they continue to open fake recruitment sites through which they defraud unsuspecting citizens of their money.
The General Public therefore advised the general public to desist from patronising such fake sites as the Nigeria Immigration Service will always publish its official recruitment in reputable Newspapers and absolutely without charges.
“The public is to note that the said websites and the application process is fake and entirely the handiwork of fraudsters. The service is using this medium to advise the public to disregard the said exercise and to also be wary of such fraudulent adverts as all official correspondence on the service are done through the official website”
