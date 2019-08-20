Youths, Traders Threaten Attack On Suspended Ogun APC Chairman

Youths as well as traders in Ogun state have warned the suspended chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Derin Adebiyi to desist from making negative comment about Governor Dapo Abiodun or be ready to face their wrath.

The Ogun youths and traders, under the aegis of Ogun Youths Mandate, Coalition of Ogun traders, Women Against Corruption and Injustice among other 13 groups, threatened that they would not hesitate physically confront Adebiyi should he continue with his “distraction antics” on the state governor, Abiodun.

The embattled APC state chairman, Adebiyi had recently called on Governor Abiodun to resign if found wanting in the case of perjury levelled against him by the former Minister of State on Education, Iyabo Anisulowoand one other person before the case was eventually struck out.

But at a press conference addressed yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital by the youths and traders, coordinator of the Ogun youths mandate, Olawale Olajumoke, who spoke on behalf of the other groups chided the suspended APC chairman for what they described as anti-APC and “unprofessional” comment.

They warned him to allow the governor concentrate on his task of developing the state for the betterment of all and sundry in the state.

Emphasising that the three pre-election cases against the eligibility of the governor have been struck out by the election Petition Tribunal sitting in the state, the groups advised Adebiyi to approach a court of competent jurisdiction should he has any grouse against Abiodun rather than misinforming the public.

“But I will like to use this medium to remind Chief Derin Adebiyi that he is only chasing shadows as cases filed against the eligibility of the Governor to contest the governorship election has been quashed by different courts.