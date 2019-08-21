Consolidate On PMB’s Previous Achievements, APC Tasks New Ministers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the newly-inaugurated ministers to consolidate on previous achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

This, it said, was in addition to their rigorous induction to acquaint them with the onerous task of assisting the President in repositioning the economy, ensuring the security of lives and property and fighting corruption.

While congratulating them, the party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said it noted with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts of the President in picking the new ministers, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate.

APC said, “While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the President that there is more work to be done.

“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilize Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.

“We, therefore, urge the new ministers to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President and, indeed, all Nigerians, by settling down to work quickly and hit the ground running and consolidate on the progress that has been made in the various sectors.

“We join the President in calling on the newly-inaugurated ministers to ensure teamwork amongst themselves so as to create harmony in the governance system. This is the only way we can achieve synergy in our policy implementation and overall implementation of our Next Level manifesto for the country.”