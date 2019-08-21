WORLD
Danish PM ‘Disappointed’ By Trump Decision
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says she is “disappointed and surprised” by US President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his visit to Denmark after she rejected suggestions of selling Greenland to the US.
Frederiksen told reporters that the invitation for “a stronger strategic co-operation with the Americans in the Arctic is still open”.
She said that she had been looking forward to the September 2-3 visit, adding “the United States is one of our closest allies”.
Trump announced his decision by tweet after Frederiksen dismissed the notion of selling Greenland to the US as “an absurd discussion”.
“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” Trump said.
