Harness Talents Of Nigerian Youths, NYCN Urges New Minister, Dare

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday urged the newly appointed minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare to harness the residual youth talent.

In a statement jointly signed by the NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo and NYCN Public Relations Officer, Comr. Olugbode Damola Hammed they noted that youths are the leaders of tomorrow and the Minister is appointed to oversee a ministry that will determine the nation’s future.

The statement read “Nigeria Youth through the apex youth body heartily congratulates Hon Sunday Dare on his assumption into office as Minister of Youth and Sport. Going by the popular saying that the youth are the future, it is cool to say you have been appointed to oversee the future of the nation, the most sensitive, fragile and responsive ministry.”

According to the statement, “The assignment at hand is a serious business coming at a time the Youth and Sport, you are to oversee are in a delicate status. However looking keenly into your antecedents, the hope of Nigeria youth is high, with the expectation that in no time thing will start falling in place.

The Apex youth body also charged the new minister to ensure that the ministry serve the purpose of its creation by taping into the talent of youths for national development.

The statement in part read “More engagement of the Youth in activities is crucial, the latest occurrence and re-occurrence shows Nigeria youths are constantly fleeing the country on a lookout for greener pasture. With reports showing Nigeria youths are the brain behind operations in so many countries, there is a need to harness the residual youth talent.

“The role of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in building the youth and national development is endless, but not with the unending crisis rocking the body, which the ministry contributes more to it in cold complicity. It is our hope that you will be able to accelerate inclusive efforts to supervise and rebuild the National Youth Council of Nigeria after years of conflict, promote national reconciliation and foster lasting peace.

“The national leadership ably piloted by Amb. Sukubo Sara – Igbe Sukubo pledges to be partners in progress, availing adequate support to hasten youth development while urging you to be selfless in the discharge of your responsibilities. Once again congratulation sir, as you assume office.”