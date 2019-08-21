Security Operatives Storm Ekiti SUBEB Over Rumoured Protest By Contractors

There was heavy presence of security operatives at the premises of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Wednesday following claims that some contractors executing projects with the agency were planning a protest.

No fewer than three police vans and good number of policemen were seen stationed in strategic locations around the SUBEB premises located at Stadium road, Okesa area of the Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Social media on Tuesday night was awash with the planned protest by the Ekiti SUBEB contractors over huge debt owed them as the SUBEB’s account was flagged off.

The commissioner of Police, Mr Asuquo Amba quickly had mobilised his men to safeguard the agency and prevent breakdown of law and order due to the tension triggered by the rumour.

When contacted on why the policemen were deployed to the office, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, said, “We took proactive action to prevent government property from being vandalised.

“Police as a responsible body must ensure that there is no breach of public peace. Though, we were told that there was no protest but we still have to take the action to safeguard the place and the staff”.

The Chairman of the Ekiti SUBEB Contractors, Mr. Adeleye Bankole, while speaking on the development dismissed the claims on the social media that they were having running battle with the state government over huge debt owed them.

While urging the people to discountenance the rumour, Bankole said they never planned to hold any protest against the government.

The contractors’ body according to him just emerged from a meeting with the SUBEB management team led by its Chairman, Prof. Francisca Aladejana, discussing the development of education in the state.

“We were here today for a meeting with SUBEB management and became surprised when we were told that the police were deployed because of our planned protest.

“This is a lie from the pit of hell. Even when we had it so rough under the last administration in terms of payments for contracts we executed, we never resorted to violence,’’ he said.