Birth Registration: NPopC Commits To Registering 1million Children By 2019

With about 70 per cent of children in Nigeria not having their birth registered, the National Population Commission (NPopC) Lagos state, has vowed to meet one million birth registration target before the end of 2019.

The Deputy Head of Director (HOD), Vital Registration Department, NPopC, Lagos state, Nwannkwu Ikechukwu who disclosed this at a two day media workshop on the need to scale up birth registration in Lagos, organized by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Lagos state, in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in Oyo State, said from the National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS 2013) data, 70 per cent of children in Nigeria do not have their birth registered.

When a child is not registered, there is no official record of his/her full names, says Ikechukwu, adding that he/she will not have access to basic services.

To scale up birth registration in Lagos state, Ikechukwu said there are 122 birth registration centers in the state, adding that the commission plans to create additional 26 centers. “Another six centers will be created in Alimosho due to its large population,” he added.

At intervals, birth registration mop-up, an active form of registration whereby ad hoc registrars are mobilized to go from house to house to canvass birth registration, are embarked upon to register the births that are probably not registered during normal registration, says the deputy HOD.

“Mop-up has really helped to capture the children living on water in order to boost registration of birth and get wider coverage. The intervention of UNICEF to scale up Birth Registration in Lagos State cannot be over emphasized,” he added.

Notwithstanding the achievement in Lagos state, Ikechukwu said NPopC Lagos state, is still confronted with myriad of challenges like lack of suitable offices for comptrollers and registrars; touting of birth and death certificate; unhealthy rivalry between Lagos state council staff and NPopC registrars.

Others are late registration, ignorance, illiteracy, lack of awareness, analog method of registration, demand for money registrars before issuing birth certificate, attitude of NPopC staff insufficient workforce and resources, few registrars covering very large areas/catchment areas, lack of public awareness on the importance of birth registration and social and cultural beliefs that perpetuates non registering of birth death.

He however pleaded with the state government to employ more ad hoc registrars, to enable the commission cover more areas, especially in hard to reach communities within the state.

In the same vein, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Sharon Oladiji says about 1,436,896 children, representing 31 per cent of children under age five in Lagos state are not registered at birth.

In 2017, She said the worst performing LGAs in Lagos state are Mushin with 16 per cent, Apapa with 26 per cent, Ajeromi/Ifelodun with 26 per cent while in 2018, the worst performing LGAs are Ajeromi/Ifelodun with 34 per cent, Lagos mainland with 36 per cent and Mushin with 41 per cent birth registration.

Oladiji said the consequences of a weak birth registration systems are incapacity to generate relevant public health data; national estimates and population planning; poorly functioning civil registration that directly affects the exercise of basic human rights.

To achieve free and universal birth registration, she said formulating and enacting laws, policies and standards-dealing with two parallel and competing, birth registration systems, improving service delivery, identifying barriers, encouraging innovation and forging community based-approaches is the way to go.