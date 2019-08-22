NEWS
Boko Haram Raids Borno Communities, Sets Public Property Ablaze
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc on separate Borno communities of Gubio in Gubio local government area and Magumeri in Magumeri local government area, all in northern part of Borno state.
The attacks which displaced thousands of residents who fled to different directions, saw the terrorists abducting a civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) member, burning down local government secretariat and looting items from the affected areas.
Residents of Gubio and Magumeri have said that the insurgents who launched coordinated attacks in the two towns have withdrew their presence as at Thursday early morning after hours of taking control of their communities.
Mallam Ali Abba Kura and Babagana Mustapha in Gubio and Magumeri, who survived the attacks told our Correspondent that the insurgents were well armed and came in large numbers.
“The attack in Gubio town led to the abduction of a Civilian Joint Task Force Member, CJTF (name withheld), while the insurgents before deserting Magumeri on Thursday morning carted away several new and second- hand Tractor Tyres, food items in Magumeri,” they said.
Another resident wh spoke on the condition of anonymity said, the insurgents were not on killing mission, as they kept on telling residents not to flee during the attacks, while burning structures, but urge them to accept their ideology.
Meanwhile, Hon. Usman Zannah, Member representing Gubio, Magumeri and Kaga federal constituency in an update to our Correspondent said, presently, with firsthand information at his disposal, no life was lost or wounded, but however confirmed the abduction of a member of CJTF in his uniform in Gubio.
Zanna as well confirmed that the terrorists carting away several tractor tyres in Magumeri, after destruction of houses and public structures in the two headquarters of the local government areas they attacked.
