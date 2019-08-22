CRIME
Kaduna Police Ban Volunteer Security Outfit
The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Ali Aji Janga has placed a ban on the activities of volunteer security outfit (Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula) in the state.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, yesterday and made available to newsmen.
“Thus, on no account should any person or group of persons parade themselves as Yan Sa Kai/ Yan Bula and perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the command,” it stated.
The command said that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who violate the order using the instrumentality of the law.
The command therefore, solicited support from the public to provide timely and useful information about criminal activities within their immediate environment in order to help the police serve them better as security is everyone’s business.
