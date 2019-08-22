NRC Records Low Passenger Patronage

The Nigerian Railway Corporation(NRC) has continued to record low turnout of passengers on the Lagos Mass Transit Train service since last Friday when it temporarily relocated the terminals at Ijoko and Kajola to Iju railway station.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that majority of passengers who enter the train daily reside at Agbado, Okponsuru, Itoki, Ijoko and Kajola.

According to a regular passenger, Mr. Young Obi, who resides at Agbado, “I have since stopped using the rail mode as means of transport because it is not cost effective to disembark from the train at Iju after payment of N230 only to pay additional cost of N100 to Agbado.’’

Another passenger Ikena Agu said that since suspension of interstate rail transport service for two weeks so as to create right of way to lay the second standard gauge railway line, things have not been the same in terms of logistics for residents of Okponsuru, Itoki, Ijoko and Kajola.He pointed out that traders living in the aforementioned locations, who relied on the Lagos Mass Transit ,seldom go to Lagos Island to purchase goods for resale.

Agu called on the management of the Corporation to seize the opportunity of the suspension of the interstate service to rehabilitate the dilapidated coaches used in conveying passengers.According to him, in spite of the revenue generated daily by the corporation little or nothing has over the years been done to fix the windows, steps, roofs and chairs in most of the coaches used in conveying passengers.

The Lagos District manager of the corporation, Engr. Jerry Oche confirmed the fact that there has been low turnout of passengers and earnings.

He was quite optimistic that normal train service from Iddo/Apapa to Ijoko/Kajola and back will resume within the stipulated period of two weeks.