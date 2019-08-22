BE EVER mindful of prayers, and of the midmost prayer; praying in the most excellent way, and stand before Allah in devout obedience. (Qur’an 2:238)

Prayer is indeed a mercy and a link between the servant and his Lord. Prayer ensures the tranquillity of the heart. The verse, coming after discussions on marriage, divorce, taking care of children, maintenance, giving of provision as an assuagement after it, ‘iddah and so on, enjoins us to be mindful of prayers; as if to Allah is saying don’t allow your children to make you unmindful of your prayers. Don’t let marital discord, divorce or the problems associated with the division of the heritage of a deceased person prevent you from prayers. As if the verse is saying divorce leaves a trail of hatred, bitterness and constriction of the heart, so the best way to remove that rancour and make the heart tranquil is to pray because prayer preserves from lewdness and iniquity.

That was why whenever he was discomforted by anything, the Prophet, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam would get ready for prayer and order Bilaal:

“Give us comfort by announcing the commencement of the prayer, O Bilaal.”

BE EVER mindful of prayers, and of praying in the most excellent way, and stand before Allah in devout obedience.

This is a command from Allah to all His creatures to be mindful of prayers in their designated times. The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam was asked about what deed Allah likes most, and he said “Prayer at its proper time.”

Prayer should be observed at its proper time always, continuously, and as taught to us by the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam.

Prayer is a direct line between the servant and his Lord. Through prayer the doors of heavens are opened to the servant; neglecting prayer closes all doors to the firmament.

The first thing concerning which a servant shall be asked is prayer; if prayer is whole, the remaining deeds are whole. If prayer is found to be void, the file containing the prayer is corrupted, then all other deeds are void in like manner.

And the midmost prayer.

All prayers are important and must be observed, but the midmost prayer is given additional mention amidst other prayers.

So, which of the prayers is this midmost prayer? This is where scholars have about ten different opinions. We will mention some of them.

The midmost prayer is the Zuhr prayer because it is the first prayer made compulsory on believers in Islam. It was the first prayer that the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam observed after Sallah was made obligatory in the night of Israa and Mi’raaj. Zuhr prayer is also offered in the middle of the day, since fajr, (dawn) marks the commencement of a new day which ends with Magrib, sundown when the sun disappears. So, Zuhr prayer is the midmost prayer because its time is in the middle of the day. Another point on the time of Zuhr is that it is when the sun’s heat is intense. It was the most difficult of prayers to the people that even the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam used to delay observing it and would say: “Delay the (Zuhr) Prayer till it gets cooler, till the extreme heat passes, for the intensity of the heat is from the exhalation, flaring up of Hell-Fire.” Another opinion is that the midmost prayer is the Asr Prayer, because, during the Ahzaab Expedition, al-Khandaq, Battle of the Trench, the Muslims were preoccupied with digging the trench around Madeenah until the time of the prayer elapsed, the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said concerning the Makkan army: “They diverted us from saying the Midmost Prayer, the Asr Prayer. May Allah fill their houses and graves with fire.” The Asr Prayer comes between Zuhr, in which recitation is silent and Magrib, in which the worshiper recites aloud. So, Asr Prayer is the Midmost Prayer because it comes at the middle of Zuhr prayer, offered in silence, and Magrib prayer, observed aloud. Also, the Asr Prayer comes at the middle of five obligatory prayers in such a way that before Asr are two prayers – Subh and Zuhr – and after Asr are two prayers – Magrib and Ishaa, thus, undoubtedly making Asr the Midmost Prayer. The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam also said: “Whoever misses ‘Asr prayer, it is as if he has been robbed of his family and wealth.” Another position on the meaning of the Midmost Prayer is that it refers to the Magrib prayer, and that is because it is the last prayer of the daytime and the first prayer of the night. Before Magrib are two prayers – Zuhr and Asr – observed in silence, and after Magrib are two prayers – Ishaa and Subh – offered aloud. Magrib prayer is the middling prayer in terms of the number of Raka’aat; it has three Raka’aat which are more than that of Subh which has two, and less than Zuhr, Asr, and Ishaa all of which have four Raka’aat. The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam has never hastened or delayed Magrib from its time. During travel, the number of Raka’aat in Magrib prayer is not shortened. Some scholars said that the midmost prayer is the Ishaa prayer because before it is a prayer – Magrib – offered aloud, and after it is another prayer – Subh – observed aloud. The Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam ordered that its observance be delayed. It is the prayer said when people retire for the day and thus observing it will be hard. No, said other jurists, the Midmost Prayer is the Subh prayer because it is the prayer witnessed by the angels. The Subh prayer is preceded by two prayers – Magrib and Ishaa – offered aloud, and it is followed by two prayers – Zuhr and Asr – observed in silence. The Subh prayer comes at a time when it is most difficult for people to forsake their beds to observe it. Therefore, the Midmost Prayer is the Subh prayer. Some of the scholars said the Midmost Prayer is combined in two prayers – Ishaa and Subh as the Messenger of Allah, sallallaahu alaihi wa sallam said: “And if they were to know what excellence lies in the night prayer (Ishaa) and the morning prayer (Subh), they would attend them (in congregation) even if they had to come crawling.” Another combination for the Midmost Prayer is Subh and Asr because these prayers are witnessed by the angels of the morning and the angels of the night. Midmost Prayer according to some scholars refers to all the five obligatory prayers; when Allah enjoins us to be mindful of prayers, that covers both obligatory and supererogatory prayers. When He emphasised with Midmost Prayer it conveyed that to mean the obligatory prayers only. Another position is that the Midmost Prayer is not assigned; no one knows for certain what it is. Every group of scholars has its proofs; preferring one position over another is difficult. Allah has concealed it, just as He concealed Lailatul Qadr in the last ten days of Ramadan, and in a similar way, he concealed the hour of Ijaabah on Friday. All these are concealed so that the servant will exert his utmost in seeking for the good throughout his life. A Muslim keeps observing all prayers daily and within that persistence in obedience is the Midmost Prayer. The Muslim also keeps fasting in the month of Ramadan, observing Tahajjud; in this night exertions is Lailatul Qadr. The tongue of a Muslim will not cease in uttering the words of zikr throughout Friday, for in that day is the hour of ijaabah.