Innovate 1 Pay Expands, Takes Fintech Services To Dubai

A leading African payment gateway brand, Innovate 1 Pay has announced the expansion of its operations and provision of financial technology services to African expatriates in Dubai, United Arabn Emirates.

With the latest move, Innovate 1 Pay is aiming to consolidate cooperation and integration between Dubai and several African countries as well as tap into the market to address unmet needs.

The chairman of Innovate 1 Pay, Mahmood Ahmadu in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja said the move will enhance ease of doing business between the UAE and Nigeria and ultimately drive business growth.

Ahmadu said: “With the maturing of financial markets in Africa, we have expanded our presence to a total of 56 countries currently, and with the promise that the new UAE visa regime holds for African professionals, we believe the prospects for growth in addressing this demographic is very promising indeed.”

He said the next generation of financial services needs to reflect customer expectations around secure and quick transfer of funds.

“Our relationship with government bodies and comprehensive presence in the African market positions Innovate 1 Pay uniquely in being able to leverage these strengths, and amplify them with the use of appropriate and user friendly technologies,” he said.

According to the chief executive officer of Innovate 1 Pay, Anthony Nwachukwu, “the time for a concerted effort to extend financial inclusion in Africa is right now. Africa is currently the second fastest growing continent, after Asia, and we are looking at an average GDP growth of 5% across the continent that has lasted a decade now.”

Speaking on the potential of Africa’s population, the CEO said Innovative 1 Pay is working towards the larger social goal of boosting financial inclusion on the continent.

“Africa is home to 40 per cent of the people in the world who lack access to banking services and we at Innovate 1 Pay see our business mission within the context of this larger social goal. Bringing financial inclusion to all is possibly one of the most important steps in empowering untapped human potential, more equitable wealth distribution and a universally prosperous world,” he added.

